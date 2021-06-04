Former Department of Justice (DOJ) special counsel Robert Mueller will help teach six sessions of “The Mueller Report and the Role of the Special Counsel” as a class at the University of Virginia (UVA) School of Law this fall.

The course will also be taught by three senior members of Mueller’s team: Aaron Zebley, a former Clinton aide, James Quarles, who has donated nearly $53,000 to Democrat candidates since 1988, and Andrew Goldstein, who donated $3,300 to both Obama campaigns.

According to UVA, “Mueller said he hopes to bring in other top prosecutors involved in the investigation as guest speakers as well.”

“I was fortunate to attend UVA Law School after the Marine Corps, and I’m fortunate to be returning there now,” Mueller, who graduated from UVA in 1973, said. “I look forward to engaging with the students this fall.”

UVA stated:

The course will focus on a key set of decisions made during the special counsel’s investigation. Instructors will talk about the legal and practical context for those decisions in a discussion format, and walk through the challenges and trade-offs when making decisions in a high-profile investigation. The course will start chronologically with the launch of the investigation, including Mueller’s appointment as special counsel. Other sessions will focus on navigating the relationship with the Justice Department and Congress, investigative actions relating to the White House and the importance of the Roger Stone prosecution. Stone, an associate of Trump’s, was convicted of obstructing a congressional investigation; Trump later commuted his sentence. The final sessions of the course will focus on obstruction of justice, presidential accountability and the role of special counsel in that accountability. [Emphasis added]

As reported by Breitbart News last week, the DOJ released a partial internal memorandum “recommending against prosecuting then-President Donald Trump for obstruction of justice as a result of findings by Special Counsel Robert Mueller in 2019.”

Breitbart News reported in March 2019, “Attorney General Barr notes: ‘The Special Counsel states that while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.’ However, he says, that after consulting with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, ‘the evidence developed during the Special Counsel’s investigation is not sufficient to establish that the President committed an obstruction-of-justice offense.’”