Lara Trump said Saturday night she will not run for the North Carolina Senate seat due to family obligations.

“Because of my two kids, who are very young, one and three, Carolina and Luke, it is going to be hard for me to enter this Senate race right now,” Lara Trump said alongside former President Trump.

Lara Trump, who was present at North Carolina’s Republican Party convention with her father, further explained, “I came here tonight with my father-in-law because there is a very special person who is going to do an amazing job as your next senator from the state of North Carolina that he is going to announce tonight here in this room,” she said.

The Trump family endorsed Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) for U.S. Senate. Donald Trump stated Budd will “fight like hell” as he seeks to fill the seat of retiring Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC).

Breitbart News’ Ashley Oliver reported of the event that “Trump vowed to campaign for Budd, who he chose out of several Republican candidates in an already-packed primary field ahead of what is likely to be a competitive general election race in the battleground state.”

Budd announced his decision to run in April, releasing a video featuring Trump and evoking the former president’s “America first” tagline in his campaign message.