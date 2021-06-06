A plane carrying Vice President Kamala Harris to Guatemala was forced to turn back to Joint Base Andrews on Sunday so she could switch planes.

After the plane took off, reporters heard an unusual noise coming from the landing gear.

The vice president’s press secretary Symone Sanders told reporters they would have to travel back to the airport and switch planes for the flight.

“It is a technical issue. There are no major safety concerns,” she said.

When the plane returned, Harris exited and flashed a double thumbs up to the press, and said, “I’m good. I’m good.”

“We all said a little prayer but we’re good,” she continued.

Harris is expected to switch planes and continue her flight to Guatemala, where she is scheduled to meet President Alejandro Giammattei to discuss the ongoing migrant crisis on the Southern border.

Harris has blamed a number of factors for the flood of migrants coming from South American countries such as Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador, including poverty, crime, corruption, and climate change.

“You know, to use a phrase from an old television show, Cheers, you know, ‘where everybody knows your name,’” she said in April, referencing a classic American television show to describe the crisis. “Most people don’t want to leave home.”