Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), in an op-ed published Sunday, explained why he will not be supporting the left’s controversial “For the People Act” — the House-passed bill which would strip states of their ability to implement basic election safeguards, effectively nationalizing U.S. elections — prompting anger and frustration among far-left Democrats who are accusing him of helping the GOP “preserve white power in America.”

The moderate Democrat, whom progressive Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) has described as “the new Mitch McConnell,” detailed his opposition to the bill, contending that “voting and election reform that is done in a partisan manner will all but ensure partisan divisions continue to deepen.”

“I believe that partisan voting legislation will destroy the already weakening binds of our democracy, and for that reason, I will vote against the For the People Act,” he explained, assuring he will also not vote to “weaken or eliminate the filibuster.”

“I think it will divide us further,” Manchin said during an appearance on Fox News, defending his decision. “I don’t want to be in a country divided any further than I’m in right now.”