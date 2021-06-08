As parts of the country start to reopen, Americans are split on if they would support showing proof of vaccination status to return to their place of employment, an Axios-Ipsos coronavirus index poll showed .

Fifty-two percent of Americans said they support requiring proof of vaccination status to return to places of employment, according to the poll.

When broken into the political party, the survey showed 76 percent of the Democrat respondents support requiring proof of their vaccine status to return to the workplace, compared to 29 percent of the Republicans wanting the same thing.

Additionally, less than half (47 percent) of the respondents said Americans support requiring vaccination to dine indoors and 49 percent to be inside a salon, barbershop, or spa-type place.

Broken down by party, 69 percent of the Democrats want Americans to show proof of vaccination to dine indoors, as well as 26 percent of Republicans.

Subsequently, 71 percent of Democrats want support showing vaccine status to be in a salon, barbershop, or spa-type place, and only 28 percent of Republicans feel the same way.

The poll was conducted between June 4 to 7 among 1,027 people. It has a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lifted various guidelines for vaccinated individuals, including lifting the face mask requirement while indoors and in public for fully vaccinated people.

However, unvaccinated Americans and those who have not been fully vaccinated are still recommended to wear a face mask while in public.