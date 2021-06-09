Seattle City Department Email: Cops Serve ‘False Gods of White Supremacy’

An all-staff email from the Seattle Department of Finance and Administrative Services (FAS) alleged the city’s police officers serve the “false gods of white supremacy.”

MyNorthwest.com reports that the email written by FAS senior management systems analyst Daniel Holmberg, who is also one of the “elected staffers tasked with helping the department reach its equity and anti-racist goals.”

Holmberg wrote:

When the arbiters of justice serve the false gods of white supremacy, they are not worthy of the power they wield. If police protection and restraint extend only to white people, they are no longer guardians; they are mercenaries and zealots, paid in the wages of white privilege, inflicting their wicked commandments upon us.

He pointed out that six Seattle Officers allegedly attended former President Donald Trump’s January 6, 2021, rally. MyNorthwest.com notes that none of the officers have been accused of participating or even attending the Capitol riots that same day, yet Holmberg alleges that even the Seattle PD is not immune from “white supremacy”

KTTH’s Jason Rantz, host of the Jason Rantz Show, tweeted that “Seattle cops are livid, but the city is backing the hateful, dangerous message.”

MyNorthwest.com pointed out that a FAS spokesman defended Holmberg’s email in a message that was sent to Rantz. The message said:

If we have learned anything from the past year — when COVID-19 disproportionately ravaged communities of color and the murder of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and so many others laid bare how entrenched systemic racism is in our country — it is that we cannot afford to stay comfortable. Staying comfortable is costing lives, specifically Black lives, and we stand behind our Change Team for keeping us accountable and challenging all of us to learn, to re-examine, to grow and, above all, to act in this urgent work.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.