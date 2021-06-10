The Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC), a far-left group on Capitol Hill, issued a statement supporting the remarks made by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), calling the attacks on her part of the “right-wing media echo chamber” which are “distorting her views and intentions.”

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), the chair of CPC, issued the statement on behalf of the group, which Omar is currently a member of and the group’s whip.

“Omar is a deeply valued member of the Progressive Caucus,” the statement said, adding that Omar’s voice is “critical and necessary” where she sits on the House Foreign Affair Committee and part of the Democrat caucus.

Jayapal’s statement continued, “We cannot ignore a right-wing media echo chamber that has deliberately and routinely attacked a black, Muslim woman in Congress, distorting her views and intentions, and resulting in threats against Rep. Omar and her staff.”

“We urge our colleagues not to abet or amplify such divisive and bad-faith tactics,” the congresswoman added.

“Members of the Democratic Caucus owe it to each other to pause, reflect, and engage directly with each other when misunderstandings arise, and stand together against cynical attempts to divide our caucus,” Jayapal explained.

A dozen Jewish House Democrats members recently released a statement that called out Omar for comparing the U.S. and Israel to Hamas Terrorists. The group explained that “Equating the United States and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban is as offensive as it is misguided.”

“Ignoring the differences between democracies governed by the rule of law and contemptible organizations that engage in terrorism at best discredits one’s intended argument and at worst reflects deep-seated prejudice,” they added.

Omar made remarks during a hearing which she attended virtually to question Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The tweet in which Omar attached a video of her remarks said, “We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity.”

The tweet continued, “We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban.”

