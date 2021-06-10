Appearing on the Fox News Channel, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva blamed Los Angeles lawmakers for the city’s growing homeless crisis.

A transcript is as follows:

BRIAN KILMEADE: Sheriff, how did it get to this?

SHERIFF ALEX VILLANUEVA: What got to this is years and years of counterproductive and irresponsible decisions from the board of supervisors, the mayor of L.A., and the L.A. city council. Each and every person played a part in failing to acknowledge the unfolding crisis that keeps getting bigger and bigger and yet they are still applying the same failed formula year after year, and somehow expecting to have a better result. It’s insane.