Rasmussen Poll: Joe Biden Approval Rating at 49 Percent

President Joe Biden’s approval rating is at 49 percent, according to the latest Rasmussen poll released Friday.

Biden’s approval rating has hovered around 50 percent in June, according to Rasmussen’s tracking poll, down from a high of 55 percent in late May.

Other June polls showed Biden slightly higher, including a Politico/Morning Consult poll showing Biden at 52 percent and a Reuters/Ipsos poll showing his approval rating at 55 percent.

In recent weeks, Biden continued exploring a bipartisan infrastructure deal, while delivering a speech addressing America’s racist past in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to mark the 100th anniversary of the Greenwood race massacre.

Biden is now in Europe for his first international trip as president at the G-7 summit before a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.