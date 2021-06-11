Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) reportedly raised $1 million just after announcing her bid to challenge Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) in the 2022 mid-term election, the Hill reported the number “according to a person familiar with the campaign’s fundraising.”

Rubio has nearly $4 million on hand.

Demings officially announced her Senate campaign on June 9 in which she said, “I know how to get through tough times, and I think we would all agree that we’re in some really tough, unusual times right now,” Demings said. “But I’m not afraid of a tough fight.”

Rubio has previously attacked Demings, explaining, “None of them [Demings and other Democrats] will admit to being a socialist. She probably won’t. But she certainly has voted for socialist things.”