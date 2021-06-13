Florida Mom Blasts Critical Race Theory: ‘Racist’ to Tell a Child They Are in a ‘Permanently Oppressed Status’

A Florida mom blasted the prospect of schools teaching children Critical Race Theory (CRT), asserting it is fundamentally “racist” to teach a child that he or she is in a “permanently oppressed status because they are black.”

Keisha King, a black mother of two children, one of whom is in Florida’s Duval County Public School system, spoke at Thursday’s Board of Education meeting and blasted Critical Race Theory, expressing disbelief the community is even “contemplating something like Critical Race Theory, where children will be separated by their skin color and deemed permanently oppressors or oppressed in 2021.”

“That is not teaching the truth unless you believe that whites are better than blacks,” the mother, who is a member of Moms for Liberty, continued.

“CRT is not racial sensitivity or simply teaching unfavorable American history or teaching Jim Crow history. CRT is deeper and more dangerous than that,” she said, explaining it is teaching children there is a “hierarchy in society where white male, heterosexual, able-bodied people are deemed the oppressor and anyone else outside of that status is oppressed.”

She continued:

That’s why we see corporations like Coca-Cola asking their employees to be less white, which is ridiculous. I don’t know about you, but telling my child or any child that they are in a permanent oppressed status in America because they are black is racist, and saying that white people are automatically above me, my children, or any child is racist as well. This is not something that we can stand for in our country.”

“And don’t take it from me. Look at the writers of these types of publications. Our ancestors – white, black, and others – hung, bled, and died right alongside each other to push America towards that more perfect union,” she continued.

“If this continues, we will look back and be responsible for the dismantling of the greatest country in the world by reverting to teaching hate and that race is a determining factor on where your destiny lies,” King added.

The board ultimately backed Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) call to ban CRT from being taught in classrooms across the Sunshine State.

The rule reads:

Instruction on the required topics must be factual and objective and may not suppress or distort significant historical events, such as the Holocaust, and may not define American history as something other than the creation of a new nation based largely on universal principles stated in the Declaration of Independence.

“Some of this stuff is, I think, really toxic,” DeSantis told the board. “I think it’s going to cause a lot of divisions.”

“I think it’ll cause people to think of themselves more as a member of particular race based on skin color, rather than based on the content of their character and based on their hard work and what they’re trying to accomplish in life,” he added.

Last month, the Republican governor vowed to take action against left-wing efforts to advance CRT in the state.

“If we have to play whack-a-mole all over this state, stopping this critical race theory, we will do it,” he promised.