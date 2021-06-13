House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) issued a strong statement Sunday night saying the high inflation rates that have started to destroy the United States have been caused by the “Democrats’ reckless policies” after Operation Warp Speed helped bring the country back.

McCarthy said former President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed had helped stop the country from collapsing under the coronavirus pandemic. He said, throughout the country, there are “retail and restaurants operating at full capacity” along with Americans letting life return to normal while they are “shedding masks at the grocery store and barber shops,” with “kids returning to school and summer camps.”

Additionally, as McCarthy released his letter publicly, an official from the House Republican leadership told Breitbart News, the Republican leader had also sent his letter to the entire House Republican conference.

“This should be a time when that optimism is met with more opportunity,” McCarthy explained, noting the country instead is in the middle of a crisis due to the reckless policies undertaken by the Democrats in office.

Americans planning to go back to the office and travel as the county starts to open are being faced with the “highest gas prices in seven years,” McCarthy said about rising costs. Across the nation, when someone is looking at buying a car, they are forced to “reconsider or pay significantly more than the asking price.”

McCarthy also pointed out that “grocery bills are rising too.” He said, “Milk, bacon, and meat, just to name a few, are now more expensive than recent years.” McCarthy explained that companies might be “forced to raise prices on their products as ingredients get more expensive,” which would further impact Americans who are trying to feed their families. “Overall, consumer costs have risen by the highest rate in 13 years.”

He wrote, “This inflation is a tax on Americans and is directly related to the Democrats’ reckless policies.”

McCarthy added:

The price shocks are also fueled from a wave of cyber-attacks that have knocked out gas and food supplies. Rather than use the American government to confront these threats, the Biden administration is rewarding Russian energy companies and Chinese-owned technology companies. In addition to increased prices and software threats, the Democrat agenda is also hurting our small businesses – the backbone of our local economies. With increased costs and a labor crisis created by Democrat policies that pay Americans more money to stay home than work, small businesses have emerged from the pandemic facing new existential threats. Without workers, a small business cannot survive. Without small businesses, communities will suffer. In addition to economic uncertainty, American communities are experiencing historic increases in violent crime. Last year was the most violent year in our country since the mid-90’s. This year is already on a worse trajectory. According to data released by the Major Cities Chiefs Association comparing homicide rates from the first quarter of 2020 to the same time period in 2021, 44 of the 63 cities surveyed reported an increase in homicides.

In turn, the Democrats’ response has been “to defund the police and open our borders,” McCarthy wrote. When asked to respond to these problems like the border crisis, he added that the Biden administration simply laughed at the matter. McCarthy believes that the “American people deserve real leadership – most of which is currently failing across the board.”

In McCarthy’s letter, he touched on the coronavirus pandemic, saying, “elites at institutions across our society are being forced to reckon with the truth: the coronavirus likely came from a lab in China.”

In addition to the establishment media outlets and the social media outlets who had only helped in the coronavirus cover-up for over a year. McCarthy thinks American was given a “significant blow by the virus, and the Democrats in charge have no plan to hold China accountable.” The Democrats have “no plan to deal with any of the issues that are actually impacting Americans.”

“Instead,” McCarthy said, “Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are focused on a partisan, out-of-touch agenda that pleases only their corporate cocktail allies and radical activists.”

McCarthy said as the House is about to return from a three-week recess, the Republicans will remain brutally focused on the issues McCarthy pointed out to try and help Americans who face these problems. The GOP leader said, “Republicans stand against the impending malaise and stand for a greatness that we reached just a few years ago,” and will help fix the country from crisis.