Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) said Tuesday she may to vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill if a second reconciliation tactic is planned to include global warming provisions.

“Hirono says she’s willing to vote for a bipartisan infrastructure bill *if* it’s tied to a plan that will include human infrastructure & climate provisions (likely done via reconciliation),” an NBC reporter tweeted.

“Hirono adds the bipartisan plan ‘falls short of the need especially in the area of no climate provisions & also falls short on how the payfors will be. However, if the support for this bill is tied to support for the American family plan… this may be a way for us to proceed,'”

Hirono said in relation to a strategy of how to accomplish the far-left’s agenda of raising taxes and implementing “climate change” provisions.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s adviser Steve Richetti stated Tuesday the Senate only has ten days to settle on a bipartisan infrastructure deal. “After that,” a Reuters reporter tweeted, “the House can move towards reconciliation” with the Senate.

The decision to forgo anymore bipartisan negotiations and potentially use reconciliation, a tactic used to get around a 60 vote threshold to pass legislation, is dependent on Democrat Senators who have wavered on if they would vote to approve many of the legislative provisions during the use of the tactic amid a “vote-a-rama,” a situation where each provision of legislation decided by the previous reconciliation agreement will be voted up or down by a simple Senate majority.

If the Democrats lose just one vote tied to any of the provisions, the provision is dead.

Moderate Senate Democrats, therefore, hold great power in negotiating specific changes to the provisions with the Senate leadership and ultimately with President Joe Biden, who has promised to drastically raise taxes, along with changing the economy to fit the Green New Deal-style policies.

It is unknown, for instance, how Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) would vote on those specific measures.