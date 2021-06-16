House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) posted Wednesday on Facebook the “mainstream media” and tech companies have helped cover-up the coronavirus likely originating from a Chinese lab.

“The coronavirus likely came from a lab in China. This is a truth that elites in the mainstream media and Big Tech companies helped cover-up for over a year,” he wrote.

During the early stages of the pandemic and late into the 2020 election cycle, media dismissed the probability that the Communist Chinese Party was responsible for the virus, censoring those who suggested a China connection.

According to Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow, author of Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption, there are many instances of the establishment media playing soft with China, which he suggests was politically driven by the 2020 election.

Marlow spoke about the corruption with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson in an interview to explain.

