San Jose’s city council responded to the May 26, 2021, mass shooting by adopting gun controls that would not have prevented the incident from occurring.

The San Jose attacker killed nine co-workers at the Valley Transportation Authority on May 26, and Breitbart News reported he used handguns which were “legally” acquired and “registered” in compliance with California law.

The San Jose Spotlight notes the city council passed new rules Tuesday against straw purchases and a requirement that licensed gun dealers video all gun sales.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo (D) said, “We know a significant number of crooks and gangs get firearms through straw purchasing. This set of ordinances is really focused on narrowing the flow of guns to those which are clearly legal, and hopefully doing something to deter the flow of guns that are unlawful to own.”

Again, the May 26 attacker bought his guns “legally” and “registered” them, so a new straw purchase rule would not have impacted the attacker.

Moreover, ATF regulations already denies a gun sale in the event of a straw purchase.

The first question on ATF background check form 4473 asks:

Are you the actual transferee/buyer of the firearm(s) listed on this form and any continuation sheet(s) (ATF Form 5300.9A)? Warning: You are not the actual transferee/buyer if you are acquiring the firearm(s) on behalf of another person. If you are not the actual transferee/buyer, the licensee cannot transfer the firearm(s) to you.

On June 10, 2021, Breitbart News pointed out that Mayor Liccardo was working to rally support for the state’s “assault weapon” ban following the handgun attack on the VTA.

