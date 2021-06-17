A Thursday poll indicates the majority of likely general election voters oppose the federal election takeover bill that cancels voter ID laws and publicly funds political campaigns.

The Trafalgar Group asked respondents, “Are you more or less likely to support federal election reform, like HR1, knowing that it includes public funding of political campaigns and ending state voter ID laws?”

Nearly 55 percent said they would be less likely to support an election security bill with those measures. Only 24 percent said they would be more likely to approve of the legislation.

The poll comes as Democrats push the measure with narrow majorities in the House and Senate.

Democrat leadership on Wednesday asked the radical left to quit attacking Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) over his opposition to the effort.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told outside groups Wednesday “not to try to bully Manchin, but to instead focus on the historical and factual arguments related to the legislation, Politico Playbook reported.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) cautioned members “in a private meeting Monday night” to not “vilify individual senators on the issue (elections takeover bill), according to several people who attended,” likely “referring to Manchin, the only Senate Democrat to publicly announce his opposition to S. 1.”

In March, Manchin said feels comfortable throwing a wrench into the radical Democrats’ fast-moving laundry list of legislative items, telling the New York Times, “What are they [Democrats] going to do? They going to go into West Virginia and campaign against me? Please, that would help me more than anything.”

However, Schumer is attempting to circumvent Manchin, using procedural reconciliation measures for enact budget-related items to pass contentious legislation.

“We need big, bold action. That’s what America needs. We want to do as much of that as we can in a bipartisan way, and we’re proceeding to do that,” Schumer stated.