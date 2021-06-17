Appearing Thursday on CNN’s New Day, voting rights activist and failed Georgia Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams expressed support for Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) voting rights compromise proposal.

A transcript is as follows:

JOHN BERMAN: People have been asking Joe Manchin what he could support. He has now laid it out. Some of those proposals would be significant changes and requirements from state to state. Is that a comprise you could support?

STACEY ABRAMS: Absolutely. What Senator Manchin is putting forward are some basic building blocks that we need to ensure that democracy is accessible, no matter your geography. Those provisions that he’s setting forth are strong ones that will create [a] level playing field, will create standards that do not vary from state to state, and I think will ensure that every American has improved access to the right to vote, despite the onslaught of state legislation seeking to restrict access to the right to vote.