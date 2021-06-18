Poll: 64% of Pennsylvania Voters ‘Strongly’ Support Photo ID to Vote

A clear majority of Pennsylvania voters “strongly” support requiring an individual to show photo ID prior to casting a ballot, a Franklin & Marshall College Poll released this week found.

The survey, taken June 7- 13, 2021, among 444 registered Pennsylvania voters, found 59 percent expressing the belief that the state’s election laws and procedures need to change. But when asked specifically which considerations they prefer and dislike, voters seemed to support basic election integrity measures, such as voter ID.

“The state legislature held hearings this spring to consider making changes to the state’s voting laws,” the survey stated, asking voters to indicate whether they “strongly favor, somewhat favor, somewhat oppose, or strongly oppose each of the following changes that some state lawmakers are considering.”

The survey found 64 percent back “requiring that all voters show a photo ID.” Additionally, a majority, 61 percent, support “requiring that election officials verify signatures on mail-in ballots to signatures in voter registration files,” and 50 percent support “requiring voters to be registered 30 days before Election Day.”

Forty-five percent at least “somewhat” favor eliminating no-excuse voting by mail, compared to 46 percent who a least “somewhat” oppose.

The survey comes as Democrats vehemently push their “For the People Act,” which would effectively nationalize U.S. elections, stripping states of the ability to implement basic election integrity measures such as requiring voter ID and cleaning their voter rolls.

Notably, radical left Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), who spoke this week of how Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) compromise proposal encouraged him, claimed to have never opposed to voter ID, despite frequently doing so in the past.