Job for Life: U.N. Chief Guterres Granted New, Unopposed Five-Year Term

The U.N. General Assembly waived a democratic vote Friday and simply re-appointed Secretary General Antonio Guterres unopposed to another five-year term leading the peak globalist body.

The veteran socialist stood as the sole candidate and was confirmed by “acclamation” in the chamber of the U.N.’s New York headquarters.

Immediately after his re-appointment, Guterres took the oath of office and told U.N. member nations “to do everything we can to overcome current geostrategic divides and dysfunctional power relations.”

“There are too many asymmetrics and paradoxes,” he said. “They need to be addressed head on.”

Speaking in a mix of English, French and Spanish – three of the UN’s six official languages – Guterres, 72, expressed hope that “what we are living through today in terms of mistrust is, I hope, an aberration but it cannot become the norm.”

His call for the world to unite behind his leadership continues a theme the former Portugeuse prime minister has repeatedly expressed throughout his tenure as he seeks to reshape the world to meet new challenges.

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres called for the world to “urgently redistribute power” so as to end gender inequality which he said “should shame us all in the 21st century because it is not only unacceptable, it is stupid.” https://t.co/sPyAaYudUL — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 28, 2020

Climate is near the top of the challenge he foresees.

Last December, Breitbart News reported Gutteres claimed nature is determined to destroy humanity through flood, famine, fire, and pestilence, prophesizing the time has come for us to repent and mend our ways through a great climate and economic reset.

He declared companies must adjust their business models for a green economy, and that means making carbon-free investments and following the plans for recovery as laid out by the globalist organization.

Guterres said instead of looking to a return to “normal,” the post-coronavirus world should take advantage of the “pandemic reset” to create “a more equitable and just world.”

Here’s what Guterres demanded the nations of the world do:

Put a price on carbon

Phase out fossil fuel finance and end fossil fuel subsidies

Shift the tax burden from income to carbon, and from tax payers to polluters

Integrate the goal of carbon neutrality (a similar concept to net zero) into all economic and fiscal policies and decisions

Help those around the world who are already facing the dire impacts of climate change

If we don’t, he said, we’re living on borrowed time, repeating a warning he has made before demanding changes to the way the world is run.

To that end, Guterres believes the world needs “an overarching level of multilateral governance” that can sideline problematic “national interests,” something he has lamented erodes existing U.N. instruments such as the Security Council.

RESET: Nature is determined to destroy humanity through flood, famine, fire, and pestilence, U.N. Secretary-General Guterres declared Wednesday, prophesizing the time has come for us to repent and mend our ways through a great climate and economic "reset." https://t.co/sZUDhH7YT8 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 4, 2020

On the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations last year, he said there is a need to “re-imagine the way nations cooperate.”

“We need a networked multilateralism, bringing together the U.N. system, regional organisations, international financial institutions and others. And we need an inclusive multilateralism, drawing on the indispensable contributions of civil society, business, cities, regions and, in particular, with greater weight given to the voices of youth,” Guterres outlined.

He claimed in the 21st century, national governments are no longer the only political and power reality, adding the U.N. needs to assume an overall global role because “we need an effective multilateralism that can function as an instrument of global governance where it is needed.”

Guterres served as prime minister of Portugal from 1995 to 2002 before leaving national politics to become United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

He assumed his current role as secretary-general in 2017.