Pennsylvania May Not Reach 70% Vaccinated Rate By June 28, Mask Mandate Still in Place

Pennsylvania’s mask mandate is still in place, and the state may not reach the 70 percent vaccination goal before June 28 — the date the state is expected to finally lift the remaining mandate.

As other states began lifting their mask mandates, Gov. Tom Wolf (D) took a different approach, stating last month that he would not lift the Keystone State’s mask mandate earlier than June 28 unless it reached a 70 percent vaccination goal.

“The current order requiring masks for unvaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals will remain in place until June 28 or when 70 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older get their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” his office said in a statement at the time, noting that individuals are “still being required to wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hubs, such as airports and stations.”

But, with less than a week away from the June 28 cut-off, the state is falling significantly short of its 70 percent vaccination goal. The Department of Health data shows 57.8 percent of Pennsylvanian adults as “fully vaccinated,” although 73.7 percent have received their initial dose of the vaccine.

However, “despite likely not reaching the vaccination goal, the CDC ranks Pennsylvania 5th among all 50 states for total doses of the vaccine administered,” as Fox 43 reported.

Similarly, the Biden administration admitted on Tuesday that it will fall short of its goal to have 70 percent of the eligible U.S. population vaccinated by the Fourth of July.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) data, over 150 million people are considered fully vaccinated, representing 45.2 percent of the population. Over 177 million have received at least one dose, representing 53.4 percent of the population.