President Joe Biden delivered remarks Wednesday on the administration’s strategy to prevent gun crimes across the country when he said there is “a range of programs” he believes are needed to keep Americans from pulling the trigger.

A reporter asked Biden what he feels would be the “most effective thing that government can do to change the mindset of those who feel compelled to pull the triggers” of guns.

Biden said in response to the question that one could hope to change the mindset of people by “being engaged in a whole range of programs.”

He continued to say that involves “everything from mental health programs” to start engaging with people earlier on and “letting them know there’s other options.”

We need to be “making sure that when a child is young, they have access to real education, they get started off on the right foot,” Biden continued.

In addition, he said when someone gets out of prison, someone should be “making sure” they are not going to be “denied public housing” and therefore, “don’t have to go back under the bridge where they were living before, that they are able to get help for healthcare, et cetera.”

Most importantly Biden said we ought to be “Re-engaging them in the neighborhood, giving them some hope, some opportunity.”

He also said that while you reengage people back “in the neighborhood” after they are released from prison, you also need to be “making sure that those folks who are taking advantage of them by taking advantage of their situation are in fact held accountable.”