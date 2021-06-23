A Clark County Ohio pizza delivery man with a concealed carry permit shot and killed an alleged robber Sunday night inside New Carlisle Pizza Shop.

A second alleged robber fled the store.

WDTN reports the 911 call was released a day later, revealing details of how the incident unfolded.

The call went as follows:

Caller: “Papa John’s New Carlisle 410 North Main Street. Someone just broke in and they were shot in self-defense.” 911 Operator: “Ok, somebody just broke in?” Caller: “They came right in with weapons and tried to rob us. They’re still in here. There’s one shot and wounded on the floor. One of them ran out.”

Cleveland.com reports one of the robbery suspects was allegedly armed with a crowbar and the other with a knife.

The deceased suspect was identified as 21-year-old Gage Melton.

