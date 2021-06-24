Earlier this week Breitbart News met Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) at Gun Club 82 to put some rounds downrange and while we were together he explained why gun control is never the answer to surges in crime.

Breitbart News talked with Biggs about how leaders in Democrat-controlled cities push gun control, then see rising crime, then push more gun control.

The Biden Family's arrogance and corruption are astounding. Joe Biden issued several new executive orders on gun control while his son, Hunter Biden, is accused of lying on his gun background check. https://t.co/2HDrArsSZa — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 8, 2021

We referenced the continuing violence and death witnessed week after week in Chicago, noting that Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) solution is to seek more gun control.

We asked Biggs how he responds to people who think that is the solution. He said:

It’s never going to be the solution because it goes contrary to natural right theory. Bad guys, always get the guns. And it isn’t just guns, it’s going to be knives, any weapon that’s handy, they will have it. And people who don’t have the opportunity to defend themselves, they become victims. So, this gun control movement is wrongheaded.

Biggs continued, “[Gun control] is actually a visceral response. Some of these leftwing politicians, they get very nervous around guns. The thought of guns makes them nervous…so they don’t want people to have guns.”

During another portion of our conversation Biggs stressed the importance of understanding the origin of our Second Amendment rights.

He noted it is crucial Americans understand “everyone has a God-given right to protect themselves,” pointing out an American has the right to protect “his family and his property, his castle.”

Biggs observed, “Government didn’t grant that right to you, that was from God. And so, you have people who want to take that right away, but there’s no way that can happen. The rights were recognized by the Founders, they weren’t granted to us.”

