Pennsylvania formally lifted the statewide mask mandate on Monday, weeks after other states lifted their face covering restrictions.

While Pennsylvania officials lifted key restrictions in the Keystone State in May, they stated their intention to leave the mask mandate in place for another month or until 70 percent of the state’s eligible population received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

“Starting today, masks are no longer required in Pennsylvania. Thank you to each and every Pennsylvanian who did their part to get us here,” Wolf said, explaining what the change means.

“Pennsylvanians may continue to mask if they choose to do so. Pennsylvanians are encouraged to follow @CDCgov safety guidance,” he added:

Here's what the lifted mask mandate means for Pennsylvanians: Businesses and organizations may continue to implement mask policies.

😷 Pennsylvanians may continue to mask if they choose to do so.

ℹ️ Pennsylvanians are encouraged to follow @CDCgov safety guidance. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) June 28, 2021

On Friday, Wolf, who earned the name “Commie Tommy Wolf” over his response to the pandemic last year in which his administration routinely threatened small businesses struggling to stay afloat, announced that 75 percent of Pennsylvanians had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccination.

“Together, Pennsylvanians have hit a significant milestone in our fight against COVID-19 [Chinese coronavirus],” Wolf said at the time.

“Now, three out of four Pennsylvania adults have done their part in keeping themselves and their loved ones safe by getting at least one COVID-19 vaccination,” he added.

His administration is continuing to urge individuals 12 and older to get vaccinated.

“More than 11 million doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in PA. All adults and adolescents age 12-17 are eligible for vaccination,” the state’s website reads.

