The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to recommend parents vaccinate their children 12 and older, despite reports of a “likely association” between Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines and cases of heart inflammation, specifically among young men.

The CDC has reported roughly 1,200 cases of heart inflammation, according to the agency’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which held a meeting Wednesday to discuss the rare cases of myocarditis or pericarditis developing in young people after receiving the mRNA vaccines. Most of the cases are among male adolescents and young adults and are primarily occurring after the second dose of the vaccine series. Symptoms include chest pain, shortness of breath, or feelings of a fluttering or pounding heart.

According to a June 23 report from the CDC, since April 2021 there have been over one thousand reports to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) of cases of myocarditis and pericarditis after receiving the mRNA vaccinations. The agency said it is “actively monitoring these reports, by reviewing data and medical records, to learn more about what happened and to understand any relationship to COVID-19 vaccination.”

Despite that, however, the CDC is continuing to recommend everyone 12 and older to receive a vaccine.

“Should I Still Get Myself or My Child Vaccinated?” the agency poses in a Q&A.

“Yes. CDC continues to recommend COVID-19 vaccination for everyone 12 years of age and older, given the risk of COVID-19 illness and related, possibly severe complications, such as long-term health problems, hospitalization, and even death,” the agency said, contending the “potential benefits” of the vaccine “outweigh the known and potential risks, including the possible risk of myocarditis or pericarditis.”

“Also, most patients with myocarditis and pericarditis who received care responded well to treatment and rest and quickly felt better,” it added.

Over 79 million people in the U.S. who are considered “fully vaccinated” have received the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, and over 59 million “fully vaccinated” individuals opted for the two-dose Moderna. Nearly 12 million have received the more traditional J&J jab, per the CDC’s June 23 data.