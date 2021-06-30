Republican Congressional members inspected the border crisis Wednesday morning and found migrants crossing into the United States, just hours before Former President Donald Trump arrives on an official visit.

A Politico reporter tweeted a video of Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Mary Miller (R-IL) walking with captured migrants, who said they came from Guatemala.

President Joe Biden previously removed the “Remain in Mexico” policy Trump enforced, which kept migrants in Mexico while they sought asylum.

GOP Reps. Lauren Boebert and Mary Miller walk with a group of migrants who just crossed the border. They said they came from Guatemala. pic.twitter.com/AuuBA8dFSm — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) June 30, 2021

Another video depicts Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) speaking with a border officer, who explained during the conversation that he must make sure “the group of migrants who just crossed haven’t left any little kids in the woods/brush”:

A border patrol agent tells Rep. August Pfluger they are glad these members are here. He told the congressman at that moment they are making sure the group of migrants who just crossed haven’t left any little kids in the woods/brush. Said that happened recently pic.twitter.com/NbHn1JJYF5 — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) June 30, 2021

Additional photos from the early morning show migrants apprehended at the border, while Republican Congressional members seek to place a spotlight on Biden’s open-border policies.

Some photos from House Rs visiting the border in La Joya, Texas pic.twitter.com/3sSJwdD6nt — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) June 30, 2021

The reason for the lack of focus on border security by the Biden administration is unknown.

The Biden administration seems to have few real solutions to the crisis after revoking the former administration’s border security policies, such as ending the “Remain in Mexico” policy.

Trump will inspect the southern border crisis Wednesday with Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) amid a nearly 700 percent spike in illegal immigrant crossings since last May.

