Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Deploying Law Enforcement to Southern Border

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is deploying law enforcement officers to the United States-Mexico border to help mitigate the nation’s ongoing illegal immigration crisis.

In an announcement on Wednesday, DeSantis said he will send officers with state law enforcement agencies and sheriff’s offices to the U.S.-Mexico border to assist Texas and Arizona in helping stem illegal immigration into their communities. De Santis said:

America’s border security crisis impacts every state and every American. The Biden Administration ended policies implemented by President Trump that were curbing illegal immigration, securing our border, and keeping Americans safe. Governors Abbott and Ducey recently sent out a call for help to every state in the nation, needing additional law enforcement manpower and other resources to aid with border security. I’m proud to announce today that the state of Florida is answering the call. Florida has your back.

Thus far, the following agencies have committed to deploy to the border:

Florida Highway Patrol

Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office

Walton County Sheriff’s Office

DeSantis said the Florida Division of Emergency Management is coordinating the law enforcement agencies’ deployment to the border.

The announcement comes after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) asked states to help them with the wave of illegal immigration pouring into their states as a result of the Biden administration’s massive Catch and Release operation.

In May, more than 172,000 border crossers were apprehended at the border — a nearly 700 percent increase in illegal immigration compared to the same time last year when former President Donald Trump had implemented fierce border controls.

After apprehending border crossers, the Biden administration is releasing tens of thousands into American communities, often by putting them up in migrant hotels along the border before sending them on buses and domestic commercial flights into the U.S. interior.

Current projections predict that about 1.2 million border crossers will be encountered at the border this year with potentially hundreds of thousands more crossing illegally, undetected by federal immigration officials.

