A recent poll indicates President Joe Biden’s approval rating is tanking with non-white Democrats, Democrats under 40, and Democrats without a college degree.

Reuters/Ipsos polling suggests a “growing number of Americans disapprove of Biden’s leadership on the economy, gun violence and taxation, with the biggest decline coming within Biden’s Democratic Party.”

Forty-eight percent of respondents “said they approved of Biden’s handling of the economy, which is down 4 points from a similar survey that ran in April. The number of Americans who disapproved of Biden’s economic record rose 4 points to 43%.”

Only 35 percent of Americans believe the economy is going in a positive direction. Forty-four percent are “very concerned” about inflation.

The president slipped 7 points among Democrats since April on economic issues.

Biden has also risen six points, to 15 percent, among Democrats who disapprove of his economic performance. “That includes an 11-point drop in approval among Democrats under 40 years old, an 8-point drop in approval among minority Democrats and Democrats without a college degree,” according to the poll.

Biden’s sinking numbers come as inflation is the foremost economic concern for Americans, topping taxes, unemployment, and interest rates, a June 23 poll indicated.

And another poll on June 24 suggests only 39 percent of Americans approve of President Joe Biden’s handling of China.

The Reuters/Ipsos was conducted from June 11-17.