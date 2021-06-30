Scandal-ridden Democrat Rep. Ron Kind (WI) on Tuesday took President Joe Biden out for ice cream at a shop in La Crosse, Wisconsin, just a one-minute walk from a building Kind rents to an embattled massage parlor.

Biden bought two scoops of ice cream for the congressman while accompanying him on the trip to the ice cream parlor. However, Kind is very familiar with the neighborhood, due to the congressman owning a building on the same street that he rents to a seedy massage parlor — which has allegedly marketed itself on illicit sites known to solicit sex — was walking distance from where the two, accompanied by secret service and various members of the media had ice cream.

According to Google Maps, Asian Sunny Massage, the seedy massage parlor, located on Pearl Street in Wisconsin, is only a one-minute walk from “The Pearl,” which is also on Pearl Street. Looking closer at Google’s map, the two sites are not only a one-minute walk away from one another, but are only 72 feet, 5 storefronts apart, and on the same side of the street.

Breitbart News has previously reported on all of the scandals plaguing Kind in recent months. Previously reports revealed his financial disclosure forms from 2018 and 2019 have shown he took in tens-of-thousands of dollars in income from renting to the seedy massage parlor known as “Asian Sunny Massage,” previously named “Impression Spa.” Kind has been renting part of one of his Wisconsin properties to the parlor. His 2020 disclosure form remains unfiled, but pictures show the business is still operating.

Further reporting shows the business was promoting itself on websites notorious for prostitution advertisements, including RubMaps, AssortList, and BodyRubsMap. USA Today has described RubMaps as a review site for illicit spas, where customers look for more than a massage, noting the site is like a “Yelp” for this particular type of business. The parlor has also taken screenshots from the advertisements on these websites and shared them on Facebook, which have since been deleted.

Additionally, Fox News reported that an agent and apparent owner of the seedy massage parlor has had previous ties to prostitution. The agent, Jie Yang, has been linked to prostitution in the past with a business address in Minnesota according to the License Verification form, which also has the same address “shown in Florida state documents for Chunyan Yang.” Yang appears to be the mother of Jie and “is the former registered agent of Impression Spa prior to its name change to Asian Sunny Massage.” The parlor under the previous name, Impression Spa, still has ads still posted on the illicit site.

Yang had also previously run a massage parlor in Plymouth, Minnesota, where Yang was arrested for prostitution in 2017. This incident occurred one year before Kind started to rent space to the Wisconsin parlor.

Breitbart News’s Washington Political Editor Matthew Boyle exclusively uncovered that the building in La Crosse has a history of being a “House of Prostitution.” The reporting uncovered newspaper reports from the 1970s and 1980s, which revealed the location was previously busted by law enforcement for running a “House of Prostitution.”