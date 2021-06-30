Texas Father Shoots Peeping Tom Spying on 10-Year-Old Daughter

A Harris County, Texas, father shot and critically wounded a suspect who was allegedly peeping into a 10-year-old girl’s window and “touching himself.”

Click2Houston reports that the girl’s mother said the girl looked out her window and saw the suspect standing there.

The mother said, “She looks over at the window and this guy is at her window. I can’t say that he tried to take my daughter’s innocence away — he took my daughter’s innocence away.”

The mother and father both ran outside with guns to confront the suspect, and he fled to a Valero gas station across the street. They cornered the suspect, and the mother held him at gunpoint while the father went inside the gas station to call 911.

The suspect managed to disarm the mother while the father was inside, forcing the father to shoot him upon his return.

The mother said, “We didn’t want this guy to get shot. We were waiting for police to detain him because I’m pretty sure if he did this to my children, he’s doing it to a lot of other children out here. We are praying for the suspect and we are also praying for his family.”

ABC 7 notes that the mother and father are both “licensed handgun carriers.”

The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition after the father opened fire.

