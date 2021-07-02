An illegal alien MS-13 Gang member accused of attempting to rape a 15-year-old girl in May was twice freed into the community by the sanctuary jurisdiction of Montgomery County, Maryland, Breitbart News has learned.

Erick Benitez-Amaya, a 24-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, was arrested in May after he allegedly tried to rape a 15-year-old girl and would have been successful if not for FaceTime, according to a report by ABC 7 News’ Kevin Lewis.

On May 8, Benitez-Amaya, a known MS-13 Gang member, allegedly lured the teenage girl into a second-story apartment after meeting her at a community swimming pool. While in the apartment, police say Benitez-Amaya tried to take the girl’s clothes off of her and eventually took his pants off.

Before allegedly pinning the girl to the bed, police say Benitez-Amaya touched himself. While Benitez-Amaya grabbed a condom to rape the girl, police say the girl got in touch with a friend on FaceTime where she could be heard screaming, “Let me go!”

Afterward, the girl was able to escape from the apartment.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency confirmed to Breitbart News that Benitez-Amaya is an illegal alien who had been previously released into the community by Montgomery County sanctuary officials despite ICE placing two detainers on him for previous crimes.

An ICE detainer requests that local authorities keep an illegal alien in their custody until federal immigration agents can take over custody of the suspect.

“Currently, ICE does not have a detainer on this individual,” an ICE spokesperson told Breitbart News. “However, ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Baltimore Field Office had previously issued detainers on two separate occasions to the Montgomery County Detention Center for this individual. Neither of those detainers were honored.”

Benitez-Amaya was charged in January 2018 with drinking in public. After being fined $72 and put on probation, he was released back into the community by Montgomery County officials. An ICE detainer was ignored.

Then, in May 2020, Benitez-Amaya was charged with second-degree assault. Ultimately, Benitez-Amaya pleaded guilty, spent about two months in jail and was released again by Montgomery County officials who ignored a second ICE detainer.

Montgomery County is notorious for its sanctuary policies that have allowed many criminal illegal aliens to walk free out of jail. A year ago, an illegal alien accused of raping a 7-year-old girl multiple times was released from jail by Montgomery County officials.

Benitez-Amaya has been charged with second-degree rape, third-degree sexual offense, and second-degree assault and now faces up to 40 years in prison. He is scheduled for a jury trial in November.

