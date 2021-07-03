President Joe Biden’s administration has announced a federal initiative to bring back to the United States illegal aliens who were deported for committing crimes but who are the relatives of American service members, as well as Veterans and service members who were deported after committing crimes.

On July 4th weekend, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas revealed the details of the initiative designed to bring back to the U.S. illegal alien service members, their illegal alien relatives, and Veterans who were deported after having committed crimes.

“The Department of Homeland Security recognizes the profound commitment and sacrifice that service members and their families have made to the United States of America,” Mayorkas said in a statement:

Together with our partner the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), we are committed to bringing back military service members, veterans, and their immediate family members who were unjustly removed and ensuring they receive the benefits to which they may be entitled. Today we are taking important steps to make that a reality. [Emphasis added]

DHS and the VA will work to identify deported Veterans who they say are potentially eligible for VA benefits and ensure that they, as well as their families, are provided any one of the coronavirus vaccines.

Mayorkas said he has directed U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to review cases of “all eligible current and former” illegal alien service members and the immediate illegal alien relatives of service members who would be eligible under the initiative to return to the U.S.

“USCIS, ICE, and CBP will develop a rigorous, systematic approach to review the cases of individuals whose removals failed to live up to our highest values,” a DHS news release stated.

Mayorkas has billed the decades-long deportations of illegal alien Veterans, service members, and the family members of service members as “unjust removals” and is directing a DHS review of policies to prevent similar deportations in the future.

As Breitbart News reported, the Biden administration issued a DHS memo advising that illegal alien service members and their relatives should not, in most cases, be deported.

The initiative is part of a larger operation by the Biden administration to bring potentially hundreds of thousands of deported illegal aliens back to the U.S.

Last month, top DHS officials revealed to Congress that they are looking to bring potentially 35,000 deported illegal aliens back to the U.S. who were initially enrolled in the now-defunct “Remain in Mexico” program. In addition, the administration is reviewing thousands of cases of deported illegal aliens whom they claim may have been wrongly deported under former President Trump’s administration.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.