President Joe Biden responded to a comment in Illinois Wednesday about the “tough fight” ahead regarding the trojan horse infrastructure proposal by saying Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) “loves our programs.”

“Mitch McConnell loves our programs,” Biden immediately responded before asking of the people in the room, “Did you see what Mitch McConnell said?”

“He told me he wasn’t going to get a single vote in order to allow me… the 1.9 trillion dollar tax cut – I mean excuse me, program for – for economic growth,” Biden said, changing the topic from the infrastructure fight to the coronavirus relief package.

Breitbart News reported McConnell promised on July 6 that he and “Republicans would put up one “hell of a fight” against the far-left’s efforts at racial “infrastructure” plans. McConnell said:

The era of bipartisanship on this stuff is over. This is going to be a hell of a fight over what this country ought to look like in the future, and it’s going to unfold here in the next few weeks. I don’t think we’ve had a bigger difference of opinion between the two parties.

“There is a process by which they could pass this without a single Republican,” he continued to say about the Democrats’ plans.

“But we’re going to make it hard for them. And there are a few Democrats left in rural American and some others who would like to be more in the political center who may find this offensive,” McConnell concluded.

Meanwhile, the divided Democrat Party is fighting over infrastructure package provisions and tactics.

“The two wings of the Democratic Party have struck an uneasy alliance in the hopes of delivering on both pieces of Biden’s agenda,” NBC News acknowledged. “Progressives need the moderates to pass the larger Democrats-only package. And moderates need the progressives to pass the bipartisan infrastructure deal.”