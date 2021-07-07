Most voters think the leftist agenda will take some major hits in the 2022 midterm elections.

According to a Rasmussen poll report released on Tuesday, 60 percent of voters think it is somewhat likely that “Republicans will pick up the five seats they need to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives next year.” Thirty-five percent think it is very likely.

Only 30 percent of voters said it isn’t likely, with 10 percent undecided, according to the poll:

Four years ago, when Democrats needed to gain 25 House seats to take control of Congress, less than half of voters thought it was likely they could do so. Democrats won a House majority in the 2018 midterms, but lost 11 seats in 2020, so the GOP would need to “flip” only five seats to take back control in 2022.

Republicans have a lot of confidence in themselves for next year’s midterms, with 76 percent saying it is somewhat likely the GOP will regain control of the house and 52 percent saying it is very likely.

Nearly half of Democrats — 47 percent — think it’s somewhat likely Republicans will make a comeback, but only 22 percent think it is very likely. Voters not affiliated with either party think it is 56 percent somewhat likely.

At least 73 percent of senior Capitol Hill aides also believe Republicans will take back control of the House, Breitbart News previously reported.

The poll results come as the Biden Administration grapples with poor public opinion of its crime and immigration response. More than half of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of “the immigration situation at the U.S.-Mexico border,” and fewer than 4-in-10 Americans approve of his handling of crime.

A report by Fox News further claims that President Joe Biden’s push for gun control as part of the solution to surging crime is “detrimental to the Democrat effort to hold Congress in 2022,” Breitbart News reported.

The survey of 1,000 U.S. likely voters was conducted on June 30-July 1, 2021. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95 percent level of confidence.