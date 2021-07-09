Activist group Indecline has claimed responsibility for hanging a banner that declares “God Bless Abortions” over the statue of Christ of the Ozarks in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, Northwest Arkansas News reported Friday.

According to the report, which contains photos of the banner being hung:

Guerilla art collective Indecline said in a press release that it is responsible for a “God Bless Abortions” banner hanging across the 67-foot statue of Jesus located atop Magnetic Mountain. The group calls the banner a piece of protest art in “direct response to the dramatic attempts being made in Arkansas and throughout the South, to ban abortion services to women in need.”

On its website, Indecline sells a baby t-shirt with a photo of its “God Bless Abortions” banner over the Christ of the Ozarks statue for $30.

The group stated its members smuggled the banner onto the mountain by having its team disguised as a construction crew.

In December, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge (R) released a statement following the announcement that pro-life organization Americans United for Life had ranked Arkansas as the most pro-life state in America.

The attorney general said:

It is an incredible day in the State of Arkansas to be named the most pro-life state in America by Americans United for Life. This has not been an easy road, but it is the most important fight we could take on and win. My office has successfully defended and won a number of pro-life cases, and as long as I am Attorney General, I will ensure we continue to fight for the lives and the rights of the unborn. Even with this remarkable announcement our work continues and I promise I will keep fighting wholeheartedly to defend our pro-life laws.

Indecline has conducted other stunts, including vandalizing a pro-life billboard in Mississippi by switching out the message that read, “WORRIED? Jesus offers security,” to “WORRIED? Planned Parenthood offers abortions.”

In 2018, the activists, who also reject immigration laws, altered a billboard for a junk removal service that read, “We make junk disappear,” to read, instead, “We make kids disappear – I.C.E.”

The group also placed life-size nude Donald Trump statues in several cities, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City, and Seattle, in 2016.