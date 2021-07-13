Two Officers Injured in Shooting Outside Baltimore Mall

Two Warrant Apprehensive Officers were injured Tuesday morning in a shooting just before 8:30 a.m. outside Security Square Mall in Baltimore.

CNN reports the apprehensive officers are with the Baltimore Police Department.

The Baltimore County Police Department tweeted: “Active scene at Security Square Mall where earlier two law enforcement officers were injured. One suspect has been transported to the hospital as well as the members of law enforcement.”

ABC News notes that the two officers were “working with the U.S. Marshals regional fugitive task force at the time of the shooting.”

The officers were part of a warrant task force that was multi-jurisdictional.

The Baltimore Sun points out that the suspect in the shooting was killed.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.