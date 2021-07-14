Poll: Plurality of Americans Distrust Medical Advice from President Biden

A plurality of Americans do not trust medical advice from President Biden, a The Economist/YouGov poll released this week found.

The survey asked respondents to gauge how much they trust medical advice from prominent U.S. officials — from President Biden to his chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci.

A plurality of respondents, 41 percent indicated distrust in medical advice from President Biden. Of those, 34 percent said they distrust his medical advice “a lot.” Another 40 percent indicated some level of trust in the president’s medical advice, and 16 percent remain neutral.

Meanwhile, over one-third, 34 percent, said they distrust Fauci’s medical advice “somewhat” or “a lot,” while 14 percent indicated neutrality, claiming to neither overtly trust nor distrust. Forty-four percent, however, indicated they trust Fauci’s medical at least “somewhat.” Those 65 and older are more likely to distrust Fauci’s medical advice, as 43 percent expressed those sentiments.

Overall, a majority of respondents, 55 percent, expressed trust in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The survey, taken July 10-13, 2021, among 1,500 U.S. adults, has a margin of error of +/- 3 percent.

It comes as health officials continue to push Americans to get vaccinated, despite looming concerns over adverse side effects from the vaccines, including rare heart inflammation conditions linked to the mRNA jabs.

This week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) added a warning label to the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine over possible links to Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a rare neurological condition.

“Reports of adverse events following use of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine under emergency use authorization suggest an increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome during the 42 days following vaccination,” the fact sheet reads.

According to the same survey, 23 percent of those vaccinated said they experienced “negative reactions” to the vaccines.

This week, Fauci, who has deemed himself the voice of science after flip-flopping on key issues such as the use of drug store masks, spoke to the fact that the FDA has yet to fully approve the vaccines outside of emergency use, dismissing it as merely a “technical issue.”

“It’s the FDA dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s,” he said during an appearance on ABC’s This Week. “But there’s no doubt in my mind that these vaccines are going to get full approval because of the extraordinary amount of positive data.”