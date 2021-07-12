Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, dismissed the fact that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not yet approved vaccines for the Chinese coronavirus as merely a “technical issue.”

For months, Fauci has branded himself, quite literally, the voice of science. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases chief has routinely dismissed critiques against him as attacks on science itself.

“It is essential as a scientist that you evolve your opinion and your recommendations based on the data as it evolves,” he said during a June appearance on the podcast Sway.

“And that’s the reason why I say people who then criticize me about that are actually criticizing science,” he added, attributing his continual pivots — such as dismissing drug store masks as “not really effective” to becoming a leading voice pushing their use — to being consistent with science.

Now, Fauci is backing the Biden administration’s efforts to convince unvaccinated Americans to get the jab, flatly dismissing concerns over the FDA’s lack of approval, a factor the Biden administration has routinely ignored.

While Fauci said it is “understandable” that some may want the FDA’s full approval before getting the shot, he dismissed it as nothing more than a ” technical issue.”

“It’s the FDA dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s,” he said during an appearance on ABC’s This Week. “But there’s no doubt in my mind that these vaccines are going to get full approval because of the extraordinary amount of positive data.”

Despite a lack of FDA approval for the regular vaccine series, Pfizer is set to meet with U.S. health officials to request authorization for a third jab, branded as a booster.