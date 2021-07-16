MANCHESTER, New Hampshire – Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH) was slammed Friday by the Union Leader’s editorial board and past New Hampshire congressional candidate Matt Mowers over supporting the $760 billion publicly-funded passenger trains to Boston as part of Democrats’ “infrastructure” plan.

“With many roads and bridges in definite need of repair, wasting any of these dollars on heavily-subsidized commuter rail offers a particularly lousy bang for the citizen’s buck,” the paper said, citing a study that Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) commissioned to measure what long-range impacts the pandemic would have in his state.