Mo Brooks to Joe Biden: ‘End Fort Rucker COVID-19 Mask Discrimination’

Congressman Mo Brooks (R-AL) has penned a letter to President Joe Biden demanding that he take action to “end General Order 12 at Fort Rucker, Alabama,” which requires any uniformed personnel who is unmasked to provide proof of having received a coronavirus vaccination.

Late last week, Fort Rucker made headlines as it became the first military base in the continental U.S. to take such action in requiring proof of vaccination status for those who do not wear face masks.

“The men and women serving our nation at Fort Rucker do so to preserve the liberties and freedoms we, as Americans, enjoy,” Brooks said in an emailed statement. “It is outrageous that they themselves cannot exercise the very liberties and freedoms they fight for. As more evidence about the vaccine becomes available, it is clear that there are risks associated with it, particularly in young people.”

“Every single American, including members of our armed forces, should have the ability to make the best decision for them and their own health,” he continued. “The government should not try to intimidate, force, or coerce anyone into receiving the vaccine. Furthermore, it is none of the government’s business who has or has not been vaccinated.”

Brooks also said in the statement that “infringing upon doctor-patient confidentiality is discriminatory and wholly un-American” and urged Biden to use his “ultimate authority to overrule this terrible policy.”

In his letter to Biden, Brooks requested that he “order base leadership to reverse this discriminatory practice and allow those who fight for our freedom and liberty to exercise those privileges themselves,” adding that “soldiers should not be intimidated or coerced by the government into taking an experimental shot that has death and other ill-effect risk associated with it.”

Brooks continued, noting health facts associated with the vaccine:

As of the date of this letter, almost 30 million Americans have recovered from COVID-19 and have developed natural immunity against the virus. However, naturally immunized military personnel at Fort Rucker are not allowed to be on the installation without a mask. This is wrong and disconcerting given that there is no persuasive scientific or medical data proving vaccines provide stronger or longer protection than does natural immunity.

Regarding Fort Rucker’s General Order 12, Brooks said that “on top of unnecessary coercion to get vaccinated, this order fosters a culture of suspicion amongst coworkers regarding a very personal health decision.”

Brooks also noted to Biden that his administration “has rightly turned away from ‘vaccine passports'” and concluded that he believes “masks, while arguably promoting health, also endanger the health of those who wear them.”:

Masks have small fibers that regularly loosen and are lodged in users’ lungs. Some masks have inks and dyes which, when consumed by lungs, have unknown cancer and other health risks. Certainly, all or almost all masks reduce oxygen intake into the human body, with all the risks this imposes. There is also the unknown risk that, in the heat and humidity of summers in the South, heat stroke risks increase among mask wearers. In sum, there are simply too many pro and con risks and benefits, known and unknown, for the federal government to mandate a “one size shoe fits all feet” approach. In time, when science and medicine have completed assessing these pros and cons of each COVID-19 option, we may have the information needed to make better decisions. In the meantime, I strongly urge you to respect and protect liberty and freedom and defer COVID-19 response decisions to individual Americans.

“America’s men and women in uniform fight for the very liberty and freedom Fort Rucker’s leadership denies them,” Brooks concluded in his letter to Biden. “This is un-American. Whether or not to choose to receive a vaccine should be strictly between the patient and doctor after weighing the benefits and risks. Nowhere in the phrase ‘doctor – patient confidentiality’ is the word ’employer’ included.”

Brooks wrote:

I ask that you, as America’s Commander-in-Chief, order the Commanding Officer at Fort Rucker to reverse General Order Number 12 and, in doing so, respect the rights of our military personnel and allow them to make their own informed decisions about their healthcare.

Regarding General Order 12, Rep. Barry Moore’s (R-AL) team said in an emailed statement to Breitbart News last week that “Congressman Moore has concerns with this order and has reached out to base leaders to get more information and ensure that we are working together for the wellbeing of our men and women in uniform.”

