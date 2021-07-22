Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) told Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow on Sunday that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) has been the best realtor Florida has ever seen.

“Andrew Cuomo was the best realtor our state has ever seen,” Donalds told Marlow on Sunday at Turning Point USA’s annual Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida.

The congressman also said that while Florida has “the best governor in the country” — Governor Ron DeSantis (R) — “our state has been steeped in, frankly, conservative, Republican values for more than 27 years.”

“Florida is not an accident,” Donalds said. “We’ve been this way because we’ve been leading this way for a very long time.”

“We’re what California used to be, and we’re grateful that the other guy didn’t win or else we would’ve been locked down this entire time. Ron DeSantis has done a phenomenal job, that’s why he’s proven to be the best governor in the country,” the congressman continued.

“Even Democrats — they don’t want to share it on social media — but even they have to acknowledge that if Ron DeSantis was not governor of our state, their businesses would have been locked down, our kids would not be in school, we’d be in a much worse shape as a state today,” Donalds added.

Watch the full interview here:

