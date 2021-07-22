Democrats are facing serious hurdles among key Battleground Congressional District voters on issues related to inflation, crime, and border security, a National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) poll released Thursday found.

The NRCC poll identified three key issues Democrats face among battleground Congressional district voters. The first is inflation, as voters put more trust in Republicans to deal with economic issues, such as rising prices, than Democrats.

Overall, 70 percent are either extremely or very concerned about rising prices and the higher cost of living, and a majority, 60 percent, disapprove of Biden’s handling of it. Coinciding with that is 23 percent blaming the economic situation on President Joe Biden and 19 percent attributing it to Democrats in Congress — both topping the list.

Per the memo, “voters are four times as likely to blame the President and Congressional Democrats (combined 42%) than they are Congressional Republicans (10%),” and overall, voters trust Republicans to handle the economic crisis more than Democrats, 44 percent to 40 percent.

“The Republican advantage on jobs and the economy grows to +12 among voters in ticket-splitting districts (52% GOP – 40% DEM),” per the memo.

The survey also showed rising concern over crime rates in the United States, as voters express doubt on the left’s ability to handle it. Seventy-three percent of battleground district voters say the country’s crime rate has increased, and voters in these districts trust Republicans to handle issues surrounding crime and safety by a three-point margin — 45 percent to 42 percent:

These numbers are even more pronounced in the 16 districts that voted for different parties for President and Congress (either Biden/Republican or Trump/Democratic districts). Fully 79% of voters in these districts say the country’s crime rate has increased and 53% say their community’s crime rate has too. And, by a nine-point margin, these voters also believe Republicans in Congress are better able to deal with this issue than Democrats (49% GOP — 40% DEM).

Finally, the survey showed battleground voters identifying the border crisis as a “major” area of concern, falling second only to the economy/jobs in terms of what voters believe D.C. politicians should focus on.

Biden’s approval rating on the border crisis is under water. A majority, 55 percent disapprove, compared to 38 percent who approve. Of the 55 percent of those who disapprove, 43 percent “strongly” disapprove. Notably, “both Independents and Hispanics disapprove of President Biden’s handling of the border crisis by a 23-point margin (Independents: 32% approve — 55% disapprove / Hispanics: 36% approve — 59% disapprove),” per the memo, which also found that voters in these districts, overall, disapprove of Biden’s handling by a 20 point margin — 57 percent to 37 percent.

Once again, voters in these districts believe Republicans are better equipped to deal with border security issues, 49 percent to the Democrats’ 39 percent.

“Even more telling is the finding that voters in the battleground districts represented by Democratic Members of Congress still trust Republicans more on this issue (48% GOP — 39% DEM),” the memo found.

“President Biden and congressional Democrats’ failure to address the rising cost of everyday goods, a spike in violent crime, and a growing border crisis has left them extremely vulnerable,” NRCC spokesman Mike Berg concluded.

The survey was taken July 8-15, 2021, among 1,000 voters across 85 battleground Congressional districts.