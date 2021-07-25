Donald Trump: ‘Wokeism Makes You Lose’ and ‘Ruins Your Mind’

President Donald Trump criticized the left’s growing attempt to infect American institutions with “woke politics” in a speech on Saturday.

“Woke politics takes the life and joy out of everything,” Trump said. “Wokeism makes you lose, ruins your mind, and ruins you as a person. You become warped. You become demented.”

Trump spoke about the left during a speech at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Phoenix, Arizona.

The former president cited the U.S. Women’s Soccer team as an example, as most of the players took a knee to protest the national anthem at the Olympics before unexpectedly losing to Sweden in a 3-0 game.

FLASHBACK: U.S. Women’s National Soccer team co-captain Megan Rapinoe refused to sing the national anthem during Tuesday’s World Cup game in France. https://t.co/nLuayPX1Vz — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 7, 2019

Trump also lamented that woke politics had infected baseball, one of America’s great national pastimes.

“First, we saw the embarrassing spectacle of the commissioner of baseball, bowing to the radical left on voter fraud,” he said recalling the decision to move the all-star game from Atlanta, Georgia in protest of Republican election security laws.

Trump also criticized the Cleveland Indians for announcing their decision to change their name to the Cleveland “Guardians.”

“The insanity of the left knows no bounds. And both Indians and baseball fans should be greatly insulted,” Trump said.

He warned the left was working to systematically destroy American culture and heritage and the time had come to stand up to socialism’s bullies.

“We are at the beginning of a communist system. Radicals are seizing power and destroying everything we hold dear as Americans and it’s happening,” he said, adding the left “dismantle the rule of law, censor speech, take over the free press, imprison political opponents.”

The radical left, Trump warned, was also working to infect all of America’s institutions with “Marxist” ideas like critical race theory.

“We are seeing almost every major institution in American life be taken over and weaponized by the extreme left, including law enforcement, the military, the corporate media,” he said.

He ridiculed Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley as a “lightweight” for defending critical race theory.

“Our generals should not be focused on learning left-wing ideology,” he said. “They should be focused on defeating America’s enemies and winning our future wars.”

Before the Woke Cancel Culture mob took over the Left, freedom of speech used to be something all Americans agreed upon. https://t.co/arsQhJn95g — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 17, 2021

The former president reemphasized the Republican party’s commitment to restore patriotic education to the United States and protecting Judeo-Christian values and the Constitution.

“We embrace free thought. We stand up to political correctness. We don’t like political correctness,” he said. “And we reject the intolerance of left-wing cancel culture.”