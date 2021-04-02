MLB Caves to Biden, Moves All-Star Game in Response to GA Voting Law

Major League Baseball is moving its All-Star Game from Atlanta in response to a recently passed voting reform law in Georgia, ESPN reports.
MLB issued a press release announcing the move on Friday.
Whoa: The @MLB is relocating the All-Star game and Draft from Georgia over the restrictive voting law
“Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.” pic.twitter.com/ZfWxH0ceHe
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 2, 2021
ESPN’s lead MLB reporter Jeff Passan also shared the news:
Here is the full release from MLB. The money line from commission Rob Manfred: “Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.” pic.twitter.com/3tghCUDM47
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 2, 2021
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates…
