MLB Caves to Biden, Moves All-Star Game in Response to GA Voting Law

A general view of The Battery Atlanta connected to Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, on March 26, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Major League Baseball has postponed the start of its season indefinitely due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Major League Baseball is moving its All-Star Game from Atlanta in response to a recently passed voting reform law in Georgia, ESPN reports.

MLB issued a press release announcing the move on Friday.

ESPN’s lead MLB reporter Jeff Passan also shared the news:

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates…

