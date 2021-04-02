MLB Caves to Biden, Moves All-Star Game in Response to GA Voting Law

Major League Baseball is moving its All-Star Game from Atlanta in response to a recently passed voting reform law in Georgia, ESPN reports.

MLB issued a press release announcing the move on Friday.

Whoa: The @MLB is relocating the All-Star game and Draft from Georgia over the restrictive voting law

“Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.” pic.twitter.com/ZfWxH0ceHe

— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 2, 2021