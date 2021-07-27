Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT) has introduced a bill that would prevent the federal government from funding racially segregated diversity trainings.

As reported by the Daily Caller, the first to receive the bill’s text, the “Say No To Indoctrination Act” will be introduced on Tuesday.

According to the legislation, should it pass, the federal government will be prohibited from funding trainings that “separate individuals based on race, color, or national origin; assign characteristics or assumptions to individuals based on race, color, or national origin; or state or imply that the United States is an inherently racist country.”

The Daily Caller also noted in its report on the legislation that the “office of House Minority Leader and Republican California Rep. Kevin McCarthy confirmed that he will force a vote on the bill later in the day.”

Speaking to the Daily Caller, Owens said the bill takes aim at concepts associated with Critical Race Theory and will prevent federal funds from being used to teach those concepts in school:

From the Tulsa Race Massacre to Jim Crow and Juneteenth, young Americans deserve to learn about all significant events in our country’s history. Critical Race Theory, however, teaches students that America is irredeemably racist and intrinsic characteristics like race, color, and national origin define you.

“As we strive to address injustice, I’m proud to introduce the Say No to Indoctrination Act to keep taxpayer dollars from funding discriminatory practices and divisive worldviews,” Owens added.

