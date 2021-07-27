CDC to Reverse Course, Recommend Masks for Vaccinated People

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is set on Tuesday to recommend masks for vaccinated people indoors under certain circumstances.

“As recently as last week, an agency spokesman said that the C.D.C. had no plans to change its guidance, unless there were a significant change in the science,” the New York Times reported.

“Federal officials met on Sunday night to review new evidence that may have prompted the reversal,” the report continued. “The new guidance would mark a sharp turnabout from the agency’s position since May that vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most indoor spaces.”

“It’s a dynamic situation. It’s a work in progress, it evolves like in so many other areas of the pandemic,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. “You’ve got to look at the data.”

Already some areas of America are bringing back coronavirus protocols, such as Palm Beach, Florida, which has mandated masks and social distancing measures even though 100 percent of residents ages 16 and older are vaccinated.

“People who are vaccinated can be infected with the coronavirus, particularly with the Delta variant,” Council President Maggie Zeidman stated. “The viral load with the Delta variant is much higher. That means that everybody is susceptible. People who are vaccinated now need to mask up, so everybody has to wear a mask.”

Town Manager Kirk Blouin explained the reoccurring measures will “remain in effect until the town deems it safe to relax mitigation efforts,” while the police have been “authorized to issue trespass warnings and remove any individuals not in compliance with the policy.”

Despite the snapback coronavirus restrictions, according to the Google News coronavirus tracker, there have been no deaths from coronavirus since June 3 in Palm Beach County. On July 25, Palm Beach County had a seven-day average of 569 cases.