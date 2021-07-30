Poll: Democrat-Led Congress Job Rating Tanks With U.S. Voters

U.S. voters’ performance rating of Congress is in the dumps, according to a poll released by Rasmussen on Friday.

When asked “how do you rate the way that Congress is doing its job?” only 17 percent of voters said “good” or “excellent.” More than half — 54 percent — said Congress is doing a poor job.

“Those numbers are worse than in April, when 21 percent gave Congress excellent or good ratings. Historically, positive ratings for Congress have only reached 25 percent once (in February 2017) in regular surveying by Rasmussen Reports since 2007,” according to the poll.

As far as problem solving goes, just 29 percent of voters said Congress is likely to seriously address the most pressing issues facing the nation. Sixty-eight percent said it is unlikely lawmakers will get their act together.

Democrat voters tended to believe in Democrat-dominated Congress more than Republicans, but unaffiliated voters were not at all impressed, according to the poll.

“Twenty-seven percent of Democrats rate the way Congress is doing its job as good or excellent, compared to just 12 percent of Republicans and 9 percent of voters not affiliated with either major party,” the poll report states.

Democrats (44 percent) were also more than twice as likely as Republicans (20 percent) or unaffiliated voters (19 percent) to believe Congress will seriously address the most important problems facing the U.S.

The poll comes as the U.S. Senate continues to bicker over the socialist “trojan horse” infrastructure package. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has also continued to push the January 6 Capitol Riot narrative through a “bipartisan” commission fully stocked with crying establishment Republicans.

The survey of 930 U.S. likely voters was conducted on July 25-26, 2021 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95 percent level of confidence.