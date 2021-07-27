‘Pelosi Republican’ Kinzinger Cries During January 6 Committee Hearing

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) wipes his eyes as he listens to testimony during the Select Committee investigation of the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, during their first hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on July 27, 2021. - The committee is hearing testimony from members of …
CHIP SOMODEVILLA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Wendell Husebø

“Pelosi Republican” Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) cried Tuesday while speaking during the January 6 Committee hearing.

Speaking to the witnesses, Kinzinger choked up in a display of tearful sorrow. “You guys won, you guys held,” began Kinzinger with a bobbing head and a cracking voice. “You know democracies are not defined by our bad days. We’re defined how we come back from bad days.”:

Kinzinger’s crying caught the attention of many on Twitter.

Jack Posobiec tweeted that “ugly-crying is not an argument.”:

Irene Armendariz-Jackson tweeted that “Adam Schiff and Adam Kinzinger have both cried. They weren’t crying when BLM invaded the cities in summer 2020.”:

Travis Wines wrote, “All Trump haters are such beta males.”:

Catalina Lauf said, “Adam Kinzinger crying about January 6th is nothing but political theater. Just like everything else in Washington, D.C.”:

