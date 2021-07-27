‘Pelosi Republican’ Kinzinger Cries During January 6 Committee Hearing

“Pelosi Republican” Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) cried Tuesday while speaking during the January 6 Committee hearing.

Speaking to the witnesses, Kinzinger choked up in a display of tearful sorrow. “You guys won, you guys held,” began Kinzinger with a bobbing head and a cracking voice. “You know democracies are not defined by our bad days. We’re defined how we come back from bad days.”:

NOW – Rep. Adam Kinzinger goes from laughing to crying in seconds during the "January 6 Select Committee" hearing.pic.twitter.com/KGIu3cH8hr — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) July 27, 2021

Kinzinger’s crying caught the attention of many on Twitter.

Jack Posobiec tweeted that “ugly-crying is not an argument.”:

Adam Kinzinger ugly-crying is not an argument — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) July 27, 2021

Irene Armendariz-Jackson tweeted that “Adam Schiff and Adam Kinzinger have both cried. They weren’t crying when BLM invaded the cities in summer 2020.”:

Adam Schiff and Adam Kinzinger have both cried. They weren’t crying when BLM invaded the cities in summer 2020. — Irene Armendariz-Jackson For Congress (@ArmendarizDis16) July 27, 2021

Travis Wines wrote, “All Trump haters are such beta males.”:

😂😂😂 Kinzinger is crying. All Trump haters are such beta males #CryingKinzinger — Travis (@TWines4congress) July 27, 2021

Catalina Lauf said, “Adam Kinzinger crying about January 6th is nothing but political theater. Just like everything else in Washington, D.C.”: