Donald Trump PACs Raise $82 Million in 2021; $102 Million Cash on Hand

President Donald Trump’s political action committees have raised over $100 million, demonstrating his political relevance as Republicans approach the 2022 Congressional midterms.

“On behalf of the millions of men and women who share my outrage and want me to continue to fight for the truth, I am grateful for your support,” Trump wrote in a statement sent to reporters on Saturday.

Trump said anger about the “Rigged and Stolen 2020 election” fueled his fundraising success.

C-SPAN

“I can’t imagine a more important time to elect good Republicans to the House and Senate,” he wrote. “Commonsense conservatives were never more badly needed.”

Trump said he would use the money to help candidates who supported his “America First” agenda — including policies of lower taxes, fewer regulations, support for the Second Amendment, strong borders, taking care of America’s veterans, and remaining tough on crime.

“I will never stop fighting for Free and Fair elections, and to elect the right candidates,” Trump concluded.

Trump’s political action committees include the Save America PAC and the Make America Great Again PAC.

Trump uses the money to fund his daily political operations, including the payment for staff, travel, and political activities.

“There’s only one way to contribute to our efforts, to elect America first Republican conservatives, and in turn to make America great again,” he told supporters at CPAC in February. “And that’s through Save America PAC, and DonaldJTrump.com.”