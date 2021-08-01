WATCH: Activists Descend on Nancy Pelosi’s Home to Serve ‘Eviction Notice’

Activists protested at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) San Francisco home on Saturday demanding she reconvene Congress and pass an extension to the eviction moratorium.

“The House adjourned Friday for summer recess without passing legislation to extend a nationwide ban on evictions that is set to expire Saturday, prompting outrage from the progressive Squad and an overnight protest at the Capitol,” Fox News reported.

Approximately 40 protesters made their way to Pelosi’s home to leave an “eviction notice” on the door to remind her many Americans face eviction.

Activist Jackie Fielder shared video footage of the group and one person read the notice to reporters:

In solidarity with all people behind on rent and @CoriBush, we’re out at @SpeakerPelosi ‘s mansion delivering an “eviction” notice. Our Congresswoman needs to convene Congress to extend the eviction moratorium. pic.twitter.com/4Hrpb0OMnZ — Jackie Fielder (@JackieFielder_) July 31, 2021

“The reason that we’re at her house is that she has a beautiful mansion in Pacific Heights in San Francisco, and it shows how out of touch she is with the people that are facing a situation [of eviction],” Christin Evans, an activist at the event, told Fox News.

The federal eviction moratorium expired after Congress failed to extend it, according to UPI.

“The moratorium to help renters who have lost their jobs and income due to COVID-19 [Chinese coronavirus] expired after House leaders failed eleventh-hour attempt to extend it to Oct. 18 ahead of a six-week summer recess. The moratorium ended at midnight Saturday,” the outlet continued:

The moratorium was originally scheduled to expire April 1 until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved to extend it to at least July 1 due to ongoing pandemic and threat of COVID-19 spread in homeless shelters. Then, the CDC extended it to July 31, saying it would be the last extension. The eviction ban had been subject to multiple federal court decisions before its expiration. In June, a federal appellate court upheld the ban after a legal defeat the prior month when a federal judge ruled the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] exceeded its authority in ordering the ban.

Pelosi wrote in a social media post on Saturday night she led a “relentless campaign to extend the CDC eviction moratorium.”

“In an act of pure cruelty, Republicans blocked this measure — leaving children and families out on the streets,” she claimed:

Ensuring every American has a roof overhead is a value that unites the Democratic Party. That's why I led a relentless campaign to extend the CDC eviction moratorium. In an act of pure cruelty, Republicans blocked this measure — leaving children and families out on the streets. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 1, 2021

In a subsequent post, Pelosi added, “In the face of this partisan obstruction, @HouseDemocrats join @POTUS in urging state and local governments to immediately disburse the $46.5 billion in emergency rental assistance approved by the Democratic Congress, so that many families can avoid eviction.”